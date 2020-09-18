Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Decreases By 11.4%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,300 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $108.61 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

