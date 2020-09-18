Short Interest in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Declines By 16.0%

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 892,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.58.
Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.
In other Universal Forest Products news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,253. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 113,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 128.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 81,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Universal Forest Products Company Profile
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
