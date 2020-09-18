Short Interest in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Declines By 16.0%

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 892,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,253. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 113,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 128.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 81,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

