Short Interest in Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Declines By 11.4%

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGSVY opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative net margin of 22.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter.

PGSVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Company Profile

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

