Short Interest in NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Grows By 16.7%

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NOEJF opened at $29.05 on Friday. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of NORMA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

