Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Declines By 18.6%

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.09.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

