Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Rises By 21.1%

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 432,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $64.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

