Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Decreases By 21.0%

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $7.68 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $753.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 26.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 138,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

