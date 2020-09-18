Short Interest in Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Increases By 22.8%

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $15.95 on Friday. Crossamerica Partners has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $604.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.75%. Analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

