Short Interest in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Drops By 21.3%

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BWXT stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,362.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $484,282 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 354.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

