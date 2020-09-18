Short Interest in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Declines By 18.3%

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 613,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, CEO James Keenan bought 24,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $64,282.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,818.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 6.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 703,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 57.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 73.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 156,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 44,947 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackrock Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Blackrock Capital Investment has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 133.85%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.50%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

