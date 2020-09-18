Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of SHEN opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.78 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

