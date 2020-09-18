ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $565.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $565.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global cut ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $436.92.

Shares of NOW opened at $453.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.32, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $501.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total value of $11,893,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $337,254.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,491 shares of company stock valued at $31,918,180. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

