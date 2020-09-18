ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $460.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $436.92.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $453.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $450.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.34. The company has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.32, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $501.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,491 shares of company stock valued at $31,918,180. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

