Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $12.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.64.

MCRB opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 4.50. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

