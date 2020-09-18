Senseonics Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Senseonics in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $0.70 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.40 on Friday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Senseonics by 130.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

