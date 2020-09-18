Sei Investments Co. Sells 831 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in 3M by 7.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,823.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 23.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 448,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,272,000 after buying an additional 85,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $172.38 on Friday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

