Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 254.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250,056 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.52% of NIC worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of NIC in the first quarter worth about $320,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 113.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the first quarter worth approximately $9,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,444.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

