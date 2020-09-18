Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Alleghany worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 8.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alleghany by 19.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $511.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -108.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.33. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

