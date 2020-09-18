Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 537,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,243,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Baker Hughes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

NYSE:BKR opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

