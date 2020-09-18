Sei Investments Co. Purchases 15,687 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,753 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Credicorp worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Credicorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 81.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 29.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,152,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BofA Securities upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.25.

NYSE:BAP opened at $131.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.54. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.