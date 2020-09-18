Sei Investments Co. Purchases 12,121 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. FMR LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 134.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after acquiring an additional 914,181 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $43,248,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $37,081,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,723.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 276,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $96.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

