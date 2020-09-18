Sei Investments Co. Has $8.25 Million Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 4.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 8.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Indl Alliance S upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

TRP opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

