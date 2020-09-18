Sei Investments Co. Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $156.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,021 shares of company stock worth $427,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

