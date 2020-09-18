Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 36.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,806 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $39,952,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 47.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Nordson by 7.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 24.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $194.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.68 and a 200 day moving average of $172.04. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

