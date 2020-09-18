Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,064 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 695.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 102,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 89,196 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIV. Bank of America upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

AIV opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

