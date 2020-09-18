Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,685 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 172.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 110.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $45,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

