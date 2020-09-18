Sei Investments Co. Buys 125,187 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,187 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of PolyOne worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PolyOne by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PolyOne in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. PolyOne Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33.

POL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

