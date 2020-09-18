Sei Investments Co. Buys 103,561 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Investors Bancorp worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

