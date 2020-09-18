Sei Investments Co. Acquires 5,056 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Qualys by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Qualys by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 320,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,482 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $106,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $458,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,062 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,343.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,475 shares of company stock worth $5,973,985 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average is $101.83. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.