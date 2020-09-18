Sei Investments Co. Acquires 27,201 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,414 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 27,201 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

Shares of EA opened at $125.26 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $105,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,308 shares of company stock valued at $43,618,774. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

