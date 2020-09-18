Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

