Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SCIN opened at GBX 735 ($9.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.98 million and a P/E ratio of -17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 638.77, a current ratio of 638.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 734.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 722.13. Scottish Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 906.77 ($11.85).

In other news, insider Neil Rogan acquired 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 755 ($9.87) per share, with a total value of £7,157.40 ($9,352.41).

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

