Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.44. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8,147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 81,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 569,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.