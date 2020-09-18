Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.41. 1,916,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,809,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC cut Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
