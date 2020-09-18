Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.41. 1,916,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,809,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC cut Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 751.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,307,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Sasol by 1,979.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 391,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 372,254 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 329,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 47.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.