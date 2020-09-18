Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Trading 6.1% Higher

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.32. 1,289,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,258,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SC shares. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,269,000 after buying an additional 139,262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after buying an additional 884,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 399,249 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

