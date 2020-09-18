Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Trading Down 7.3%

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) shares traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.14. 1,183,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 743,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $27.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.58 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Evans sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $31,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $21,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

