Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Up 21.5% in August

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 24,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBR stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $441.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.71. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $44.22.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 766.30% and a net margin of 93.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2033 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

