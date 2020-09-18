S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $403.00

S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 403 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.44), with a volume of 1108306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403 ($5.27).

Several research firms have issued reports on SFOR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 380 ($4.97) price target on the stock.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 356.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1,025.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

S4 Capital plc engages in the development of digital content and advertising businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia pacific. It designs, develops, and produces digital campaigns, films, and creative and digital content, as well as develops Websites, apps, and other e-commerce platforms for home-grown and international brands.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.