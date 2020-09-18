S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STBA. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $36.25.

STBA stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S & T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $743.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.57.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

