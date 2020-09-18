Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 7%

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 163,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 168,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

RYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $234.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.00 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 670,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 254,387 shares during the period. Weber Alan W increased its position in Ryerson by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 500,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 126,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 44.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 220,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 67,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

