Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $36.64 on Thursday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.