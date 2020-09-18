Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $36.64 on Thursday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
About Rwe Ag Sp
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
