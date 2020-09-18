Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.21.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $420.47 million, a P/E ratio of -200.67 and a beta of 2.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 713,295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

