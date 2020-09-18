Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.80 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Roxgold to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of Roxgold stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Roxgold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in Séguéla gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

