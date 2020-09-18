Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading Up 5.7%

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 941,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,002,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.49% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 89,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 76.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

