Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 362,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 672,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

In other Retractable Technologies news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at $205,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,205.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

