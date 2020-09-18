resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.09

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 101715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

TORC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FIG Partners reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $587.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that resTORbio, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TORC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in resTORbio in the second quarter valued at about $6,249,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth $3,123,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of resTORbio by 105.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 483,820 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of resTORbio during the second quarter worth about $834,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC)

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

