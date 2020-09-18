Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Atico Mining Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) – M Partners boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Atico Mining in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. M Partners analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.17 million for the quarter.

Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. Atico Mining has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and a PE ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

