Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RPAY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $224,953.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 260,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Repay by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter worth $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Repay by 244.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

