ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $78.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.67.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

