ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $78.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.67.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
