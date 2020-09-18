RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of RenaissanceRe worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 709,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,871,000 after buying an additional 96,742 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 23.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,590,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 22.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR stock opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

